Bulls Hesitate To Buy the Dip After BTC Falls at $35K Level By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bulls Hesitate To Buy the Dip After BTC Falls at $35K Level
- touches the $35,000 level again after a comment from US Federal Reserve.
- The price of BTC breaks the $36,000 crucial support level.
- Long-term holders continue to increase after reaching a low in the middle of May.
On Friday, Bitcoin touches the $35,000 level again after an interest rate comment from US Federal Reserve. This BTC drop had bulls become hesitant to buy the dip but on-chain shows long-term holders continue to increase.
Bitcoin and traditional markets faced another dip as the US Federal reserve commented about the possibility of a rise in interest rates. As a result, concerns about a further downturn for BTC have been many discussions on a possible death-cross.
Death cross may happen in few days guys…be ready. strong bearish signal. Warning for traders$Btc #Bitcoin
This article was first published on coinquora.com
