Bulls hesitate to buy the dip after Bitcoin price falls close to $35K By Cointelegraph

Bulls hesitate to buy the dip after Bitcoin price falls close to $35K
On June 18, (BTC) and traditional markets faced another day of downward pressure comments from the United States Federal Reserve about the possibility of raising interest rates sooner than expected has led to a spike in the price of the U.S. dollar at the expense of risk assets and treasury notes.
The Fed doesn’t deserve all the bla, however, as concerns about a further downturn for BTC have been building for weeks with much of the discussion focused on the approaching death-cross and what it means for the future of Bitcoin.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.