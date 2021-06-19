Bulls hesitate to buy the dip after Bitcoin price falls close to $35K By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
On June 18, (BTC) and traditional markets faced another day of downward pressure comments from the United States Federal Reserve about the possibility of raising interest rates sooner than expected has led to a spike in the price of the U.S. dollar at the expense of risk assets and treasury notes.

The Fed doesn’t deserve all the bla, however, as concerns about a further downturn for BTC have been building for weeks with much of the discussion focused on the approaching death-cross and what it means for the future of Bitcoin.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Crypto Fear and greed index. Source: Alternative.me
All exchanges netflow of Bitcoin. Source: CryptoQuant
Total Bitcoin supply held by long-term holders. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin retracement after 2019 death-cross. Source: Twitter