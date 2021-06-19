Brazil surpasses half a million deaths from COVID-19 By Reuters

The country recorded an additional 82,288 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with nearly 17.9 million cases of the disease registered since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. Picture taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.