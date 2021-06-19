Bitcoin price falls below $37K amid little hope of a definitive weekend bounce By Cointelegraph

(BTC) broke below $37,000 during trading on June 18 in the latest short-term bearish sign for hodlers.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it hit new local lows of $36,540 on Bitstamp.

BTC/USD buy and sell orders on Binance as of June 18. Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter