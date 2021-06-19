Biggest Crash Coming, Says Financial Advisor By CoinQuora



Bitcoin: Biggest Crash Coming, Says Financial Advisor



Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that BTC will fall to $24,000.

He called the greatest bubble in the world and stated he will buy more gold.

Earlier, he has urged investors many times to invest in Bitcoin during crashes.

Popular financial advisor and author of the best-selling book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ tweeted comments on the Bitcoin Crash on Tuesday, predicting that it will fall further to $24,000.

Biggest bubble in world history getting bigger. Biggest crash in world history coming. Buying more gold and silver. Waiting for Bitcoin to drop to $24 k. Crashes best time to get rich. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 19, 2021

