Biggest Crash Coming, Says Financial Advisor By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin: Biggest Crash Coming, Says Financial Advisor
- Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that BTC will fall to $24,000.
- He called the greatest bubble in the world and stated he will buy more gold.
- Earlier, he has urged investors many times to invest in Bitcoin during crashes.
Popular financial advisor and author of the best-selling book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ tweeted comments on the Bitcoin Crash on Tuesday, predicting that it will fall further to $24,000.
Biggest bubble in world history getting bigger. Biggest crash in world history coming. Buying more gold and silver. Waiting for Bitcoin to drop to $24 k. Crashes best time to get rich. Take care.
— therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 19, 2021
In the tweet, he called
This article was first published on coinquora.com
