Banking giant BBVA debuts Bitcoin trading and custody for Swiss clients By Cointelegraph

Banco Bilbao (NYSE:) Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA (MC:)) — Spain’s second-largest bank — is set to offer (BTC) trading and custody services in Switzerland.

According to a release issued on Friday, BBVA Switzerland will begin Bitcoin trading for all private banking clients interested in crypto assets from June 21.