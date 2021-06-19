3 reasons why Ethereum may underperform Bitcoin in the short-term By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

3 reasons why Ethereum may underperform Bitcoin in the short-term

Ether (ETH) price outperformed (BTC) by 173% from March 28 to May 15. The incredible bull caused the token to reach a $4,380 all-time high. However, as cryptocurrency markets initiated a sharp drop on May 12, the trend started to reverse, and since then, Ether has underperformed by 25%.

Some might say it is a technical adjustment after a strong rally. While this partially explains the move, it excludes some critical factors, including the fast advance of smart-contract network competitors and Bitcoin being adopted as an official currency for the first time.

Ether / Bitcoin price at Binance. Source: TradingView
PancakeSwap DEX daily volume vs. top 10. Source: DeBank