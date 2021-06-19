21 Best And Worst Celeb Wax Figures

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

I’m both amazed and extremely disapointed!

Whenever I see celebrity wax figures, I always look at them and think about how cool they look. But, sometimes, those wax figures fall short and have me thinking “cool” one second to “drool” the next.

So, here are 11 wax figures that are so accurate it’s scary and 10 wax figures that couldn’t even pass for a distant cousin even if they tried.

1.

Spot-on: Khloé Kardashian’s 2018 Las Vegas wax figure looks as if she had a twin we didn’t know about!


Alberto E. Rodriguez/
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Khloé even tweeted about how spot-on Madame Tussauds was with her wax figure. I mean, they nailed every detail, even down to the iconic flower wall. This deserves major props!

2.

Missed the mark: Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester-inspired wax figure looks nothing like her, TBH.


Getty Images/ BreatheHeavy/ Facebook / Via Facebook: breatheheavycom

For some reason, it seems as if all of Ariana Grande’s wax figures have always missed the mark (up until her most recent 2021 one that looks soooo real, but more on that in just a sec), and this one is no exception. Honestly, some of the Ariana look-a-likes look more like her than this wax figure.

3.

Spot-on: Although all of Ariana’s previous wax figures have pretty much been a fail, this newest one is the most accurate I’ve ever seen!


Def Jam/ Madame Tussauds/ Twitter

They finally got it together and nailed this one!

4.

Missed the mark: Beyoncé’s 2005 “Crazy in Love”-inspired wax figure gets a D- when it comes to accuracy.


Columbia/ Music World/
Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images

The only reason this wax figure didn’t get an F is that the outfit is actually spot-on. From the hair color, skin tone, and her stance (which she only did in the “Single Ladies” video, but everyone thinks it’s her signature), nothing about this is accurate. Many fans have said it looks more like Shakira, Uma Thurman, and Mariah Carey.

5.

Spot-on: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures based on their 2018 engagement interview are so so accurate I almost can’t believe it.


CNN/
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty Images

From the color of Prince Harry’s tie to the bow on Meghan’s dress, these wax figures are some of the best I’ve seen, TBH

6.

Missed the mark: Ben Affleck’s 2017 wax figure at the Dreamland Wax Museum couldn’t even pass as a stunt double.


Boston Globe/
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Maybe it’s me, but I just don’t see it.

7.

Spot on: Kylie Jenner’s wax figure inspired by her 2016 Met Gala look was so accurate that she managed to fool her entire family into thinking it was really her.


Larry Busacca/
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

It definitely could’ve fooled me as the sixth KarJenner sister.

8.

Missed the mark: Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2014 wax figure just didn’t quite do enough to go from nay to yay.


Kevork Djansezian / NBC/
Barry King / Getty Images

I don’t want to give this a complete fail because I can kinda sorta see it (if I squint), and it’s slightly headed in the right direction, but they didn’t quite get there.

9.

Spot on: Taylor Swift’s 2015 wax figure absolutely nailed it from the skirt texture to the iconic red lip.


John Shearer/
Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images

They indeed copied and pasted her outfit right onto the wax figure. Brava!

10.

Missed the mark: Brad Pitt’s 2016 wax figure gives off more Robert Pattinson in Twilight vibes than actual Brad Pitt vibes.


Anthony Harvey/
Isa Foltin / Getty Images

IDK who this is, but it can’t be Brad Pitt.

11.

Spot on: Demi Lovato’s wax figure was their 23rd birthday gift, and I’m so glad they nailed it, or else that would’ve been an awful gift.


Michael Tran/
Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Their wax figure couldn’t have come out more accurate!

12.

Missed the mark: Naomi Campbell’s wax figure would sadly not make it to the final round of America’s Next Top Model.


Ian Gavan/
Barry King / Getty Images

13.

Spot on: Miley Cyrus’s wax figure may look more like her than Hannah Montana ever did.


RCA/
Mindy Small / Getty Images

They thoroughly smashed this (pun intended)!!

14.

Missed the mark: If it weren’t for the telephone and bright colored hair, I probably wouldn’t be able to tell this was Lady Gaga.


ITV/
Ian Gavan / Getty Images

I will give them points for the hair though; they nailed that!

15.

Spot on: Zendaya’s two wax figures look so real; they could totally pass as her twin sisters in America’s next big girl group.


Steve Jennings / WireImage

If Zendaya needs a stunt double for her next big role, they can just use one of her wax figures!

16.

Missed the mark: Kim Kardashian’s wax figure definitely forgot to add some KKW bronzer to her makeup routine.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

At least they got her hair right!

17.

Spot on: One Direction’s 2013 London wax figures nailed everything from the hair to their iconic Up All Night tour outfits.


Handout / Getty Images

Still heartbroken that I never got to see these wax figures in person.

18.

Missed the mark: Nicki Minaj’s 2020 wax figure has so many issues that I don’t even know where to begin.


Young Money/Cash Money/ Republic/
Tristar Media / Getty Images

Not only is her skin color off (despite the “Anaconda” video having darker lighting, it still isn’t correct), but this wax figure just looks nothing like her. At least they got the tattoo right, I guess.

19.

Spot-on: Zac Efron’s wax figure could easily pass as another member of the Baywatch squad.


Frank Masi/ Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection/
Rachel Murray / Getty Images

I’m amazed they got everything right, down to the very last ab.

20.

Missed the mark: Jennifer Lopez’s wax figure wouldn’t even be able to resemble Jenny from the block if it wanted to.


Fox/ Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Please let me know if it’s just me, or does this look nothing like queen JLo?

21.

And finally, spot-on: Betty White’s wax figure is absolutely perfect in every way, shape, and form.


David Livingston / Getty Images

Whoever created this 2012 Betty White wax figure deserves a raise! It’s so accurate, it’s almost scary.

Which celeb wax figures do you think best look like the celebrity they’re based on, and which do you feel aren’t even close? Feel free to discuss it in the comments below!

