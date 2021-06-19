21 Best And Worst Celeb Wax Figures



Getty Images/ BreatheHeavy/ Facebook / Via Facebook: breatheheavycom



For some reason, it seems as if all of Ariana Grande’s wax figures have always missed the mark (up until her most recent 2021 one that looks soooo real, but more on that in just a sec), and this one is no exception. Honestly, some of the Ariana look-a-likes look more like her than this wax figure.