17 Celebrities Who Dated Their Fans

Most of the time, the relationship between a celebrity and a fan is purely parasocial. However, sometimes, it evolves into IRL romance.
While not every relationship between a celebrity and a fan works out, not many people get to say they were once in a relationship with their celeb crush.
Here are 17 celebrities who dated one of their fans:
1.
Maya Henry first met Liam Payne at a One Direction meet-and-greet in 2015, and they started dating officially four years later.
2.
Danielle Caesar tweeted about her love for Jake T. Austin for five years before they started dating in 2016.
3.
Liza Powel was in the audience during a 2000 taping of Late Night with Conan O’Brien when she caught the host’s eye, and he fell for her instantly.
4.
Taraji P. Henson dated a man who was too starstruck with her for the relationship to last.
5.
When Joe Jonas was around 16, he invited a fan to a movie, and they “just made out the entire time.”
6.
Billie Joe Armstrong met Adrienne Nesser at a Green Day show in Minneapolis in 1990, which inspired the band’s song “2000 Light Years Away.”
7.
When Marjorie Bridges arrived late to a Steve Harvey comedy show, the comedian paused his set, looked at her, and said, “Oh, I’m sorry. I don’t know who this is, but I’m gonna marry her.”
8.
Townes Adair Jones’ sister set her up on a blind date with Harry Styles, which inspired his song “Carolina.”
9.
Hairdresser Jillian Fink was shocked when Patrick Dempsey scheduled an appointment for a quick trim, and after three years as her client, he asked her out.
10.
Maureen Starkey met Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club, where the Beatles often played, and they got married in 1965.
11.
Surata Zuri McCants attended Americon Idol winner Ruben Studdard’s CD signing at an Atlanta Walmart, and he later found her in another section of the store and asked for her number.
12.
According to her former classmates, Kate Middleton had a poster of Prince William on her bedroom wall several years before they met.
13.
Sarah Larson first hung out with George Clooney when he celebrated his birthday at the Las Vegas resort she worked at, and they reconnected at the premiere of Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007.
14.
Alice Kim was working as a server in an LA restaurant when she met Nicolas Cage, and they got married two months later.
15.
Angela Jones was working as an event planner for Universal Studios Orlando when she met Matthew Lewis during a Wizarding World of Harry Potter event.
16.
When 16-year-old Kelly Preston walked out of the theater after watching Grease, she looked at a poster of her future husband John Travolta and said, “I’m going to marry that man.”
17.
And finally, all three Hanson brothers met their wives at concerts.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!