17 Celebrities Who Dated Their Fans

Most of the time, the relationship between a celebrity and a fan is purely parasocial. However, sometimes, it evolves into IRL romance.

While not every relationship between a celebrity and a fan works out, not many people get to say they were once in a relationship with their celeb crush.

Here are 17 celebrities who dated one of their fans:

1.

Maya Henry first met Liam Payne at a One Direction meet-and-greet in 2015, and they started dating officially four years later.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

2.

Danielle Caesar tweeted about her love for Jake T. Austin for five years before they started dating in 2016.


Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

The two met IRL at Planet Hollywood in 2011, and Jake followed her back on Twitter sometime after that. As of 2021, Danielle appears to be dating someone else

3.

Liza Powel was in the audience during a 2000 taping of Late Night with Conan O’Brien when she caught the host’s eye, and he fell for her instantly.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI / Via Getty

Conan told Piers Morgan, “Somewhere, in the vault at NBC, there’s footage of me literally falling for my wife on camera.”

4.

Taraji P. Henson dated a man who was too starstruck with her for the relationship to last.


Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage / Via Getty

She told Page Six, “They fall for the lady on screen.”

5.

When Joe Jonas was around 16, he invited a fan to a movie, and they “just made out the entire time.”


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

He also used to invite fans to hang out backstage at Jonas Brothers concerts. On Watch What Happens Live, he said, “But it doesn’t always work out if you’re like, ‘Hey, why don’t you get that girl’s number for me?’ and then they’re more of a Nick or Kevin fan.”

6.

Billie Joe Armstrong met Adrienne Nesser at a Green Day show in Minneapolis in 1990, which inspired the band’s song “2000 Light Years Away.”


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

7.

When Marjorie Bridges arrived late to a Steve Harvey comedy show, the comedian paused his set, looked at her, and said, “Oh, I’m sorry. I don’t know who this is, but I’m gonna marry her.”


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

8.

Townes Adair Jones’ sister set her up on a blind date with Harry Styles, which inspired his song “Carolina.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While they never made it past the first date, Harry name-dropped her in the lyric, “Moved all the way ’cause her grandma told her, ‘Townes, better swim before you drown.'”

9.

Hairdresser Jillian Fink was shocked when Patrick Dempsey scheduled an appointment for a quick trim, and after three years as her client, he asked her out.


John Shearer / Getty Images

10.

Maureen Starkey met Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club, where the Beatles often played, and they got married in 1965.


Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

They had three children together, but they divorced in 1975.

11.

Surata Zuri McCants attended Americon Idol winner Ruben Studdard’s CD signing at an Atlanta Walmart, and he later found her in another section of the store and asked for her number.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Via Getty

12.

According to her former classmates, Kate Middleton had a poster of Prince William on her bedroom wall several years before they met.


Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Kate herself denied it, but William said, “She had 10 or 20 pictures of me up on her wall at university.” They got married in 2011.

13.

Sarah Larson first hung out with George Clooney when he celebrated his birthday at the Las Vegas resort she worked at, and they reconnected at the premiere of Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007.


Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Via Getty

After a high-profile relationship, they broke up in 2008. 

14.

Alice Kim was working as a server in an LA restaurant when she met Nicolas Cage, and they got married two months later.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

They were together for 12 years before separating in 2016 and divorcing a year later. 

15.

Angela Jones was working as an event planner for Universal Studios Orlando when she met Matthew Lewis during a Wizarding World of Harry Potter event.


David M. Benett / Via Getty

16.

When 16-year-old Kelly Preston walked out of the theater after watching Grease, she looked at a poster of her future husband John Travolta and said, “I’m going to marry that man.”


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Via Getty

Years later, they met during a screen test for The Experts, and they got married in 1991. 

17.

And finally, all three Hanson brothers met their wives at concerts.


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Kate Tucker and Natalie Bryant attended an Atlanta show together, where they met their future husbands Zac and Taylor Hanson. Issac spotted his future spouse Nicole Dufrense in the middle of the crowd at a different gig.

