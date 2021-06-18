Yuan hovers around one-month low, set for biggest weekly drop since Sept

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered around a
one-month low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for
its biggest weekly drop since September, pressured by a rebound
in the greenback after the U.S. Federal Reserve officials
projected possible rate hikes earlier than expected.
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4361 per dollar, 63
pips or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4298, the weakest
since May 24.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4480
per dollar and eased to 6.4493, not far from a more than
one-month low of 6.4498 hit a day earlier. By midday, it was
changing hands at 6.4457, 33 pips firmer than the previous late
session close.
If the spot yuan finishes the late night session by midday
level, it would have lost 0.74% to the dollar for the week, the
worst weekly performance since late September.
Traders said the recent weakness in the yuan was tracking a
buoyant dollar as markets continued to digest the Fed’s pivot to
more hawkish rhetoric.
But against its major trading partners, the yuan continued
to strengthen on Friday, with the CFETS index
climbing to 98.19, according to Reuters calculations.
Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as

the ceiling for the index, as a breach of the level in late May
prompted the central bank to raise the reserve requirement ratio
on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years to
rein in the yuan strength.
“The pushback may not be strong given the shift in macro
dynamics, with Fed having put taper on the table,” Citi analysts
said in a note.
“The safe haven appeal of renminbi, idiosyncratic nature of
its flow and relative outperformance to trading partners even as
its interest rate differential with the U.S. narrows may allow
for greater policy comfort.”
Meanwhile, some currency traders said market worries over
Sino-U.S. relations, a key factor weighing on the yuan over the
last few years, resurfaced after Reuters reported that U.S.
President Joe Biden’s executive order aimed at safeguarding
Americans’ sensitive data would force some Chinese apps to take
tougher measures to protect private information.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said the “true test” this
year would come over bilateral negotiations to replace the
expiring Phase 1 trade deal.
“There is little indication that the Biden administration is
preparing to take a harder line on U.S.-China trade. Washington
in fact is likely desirous of China committing to buying more
U.S. exports in order to support the domestic recovery,” they
said in a note.
By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.845
from the previous close of 91.878, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4521 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0411 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4361 6.4298 -0.10%
Spot yuan 6.4457 6.449 0.05%
Divergence from 0.15%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.28%
Spot change since 2005 28.40%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.9 98.09 -0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.845 91.878 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4521 -0.10%
*
Offshore 6.6169 -2.73%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
