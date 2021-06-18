Yuan hovers around one-month low, set for biggest weekly drop since Sept

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered around a

one-month low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for

its biggest weekly drop since September, pressured by a rebound

in the greenback after the U.S. Federal Reserve officials

projected possible rate hikes earlier than expected.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4361 per dollar, 63

pips or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4298, the weakest

since May 24.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4480

per dollar and eased to 6.4493, not far from a more than

one-month low of 6.4498 hit a day earlier. By midday, it was

changing hands at 6.4457, 33 pips firmer than the previous late

session close.

If the spot yuan finishes the late night session by midday

level, it would have lost 0.74% to the dollar for the week, the

worst weekly performance since late September.

Traders said the recent weakness in the yuan was tracking a

buoyant dollar as markets continued to digest the Fed’s pivot to

more hawkish rhetoric.

But against its major trading partners, the yuan continued

to strengthen on Friday, with the CFETS index

climbing to 98.19, according to Reuters calculations.

Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as

the ceiling for the index, as a breach of the level in late May

prompted the central bank to raise the reserve requirement ratio

on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years to

rein in the yuan strength.

“The pushback may not be strong given the shift in macro

dynamics, with Fed having put taper on the table,” Citi analysts

said in a note.

“The safe haven appeal of renminbi, idiosyncratic nature of

its flow and relative outperformance to trading partners even as

its interest rate differential with the U.S. narrows may allow

for greater policy comfort.”

Meanwhile, some currency traders said market worries over

Sino-U.S. relations, a key factor weighing on the yuan over the

last few years, resurfaced after Reuters reported that U.S.

President Joe Biden’s executive order aimed at safeguarding

Americans’ sensitive data would force some Chinese apps to take

tougher measures to protect private information.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said the “true test” this

year would come over bilateral negotiations to replace the

expiring Phase 1 trade deal.

“There is little indication that the Biden administration is

preparing to take a harder line on U.S.-China trade. Washington

in fact is likely desirous of China committing to buying more

U.S. exports in order to support the domestic recovery,” they

said in a note.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.845

from the previous close of 91.878, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4521 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0411 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4361 6.4298 -0.10%

Spot yuan 6.4457 6.449 0.05%

Divergence from 0.15%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.28%

Spot change since 2005 28.40%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.9 98.09 -0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.845 91.878 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4521 -0.10%

*

Offshore 6.6169 -2.73%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

