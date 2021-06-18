Yuan hovers around one-month low, set for biggest weekly drop since Sept

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered around a

one-month low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for

its biggest weekly drop since September, pressured by a rebound

in the greenback after the U.S. Federal Reserve officials

projected possible rate hikes earlier than expected.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4361 per dollar, 63

pips or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4298, the weakest

since May 24.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4480

per dollar and eased to 6.4493, not far from a more than

one-month low of 6.4498 hit a day earlier. By midday, it was

changing hands at 6.4457, 33 pips firmer than the previous late

session close.

If the spot yuan finishes the late night session by midday

level, it would have lost 0.74% to the dollar for the week, the

worst weekly performance since late September.

Traders said the recent weakness in the yuan was tracking a

buoyant dollar as markets continued to digest the Fed’s pivot to

more hawkish rhetoric.

But against its major trading partners, the yuan continued

to strengthen on Friday, with the CFETS index

climbing to 98.19, according to Reuters calculations.

Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as