Worst day in over a month for FTSE 100; retail sales data disappoints

London’s FTSE 100 index marked its worst session in over a month on Friday, dragged by weakness in financial and commodities-linked stocks, while data showed retail sales fell in May as Britons dined out more following a lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 2.0% down and shed 1.7% this week, snapping a win streak of three consecutive weeks in gains. Banking and life insurance stocks, down 2.7% and 2.5% respectively, were among the top drags.

Base and precious metal miners, slid 2.4% and 0.2% respectively, as commodity prices fell, especially with copper on track for its biggest weekly fall since March 2020.

Meanwhile, oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.7% and 3.1% respectively, tracking weaker crude.

British retail sales fell unexpectedly by 1.4% last month as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops, with food stores suffering the biggest hit.

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco also reported a sharp slowdown in underlying UK sales growth in its first quarter, sending its shares down 4.1%.

“When the UK government sort of became shifty on its tactics on easing lockdowns, especially on the travel side, it made people less sure of what’s going on and they’ve just kept their hands in their pockets and not been spending so much,” said Keith Temperton, equity sales trader at Forte Securities.