Which Software Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. Workday vs. Open Text: Which Software Stock is a Better Buy?
Software stocks were one of the strongest groups in 2020. In recent months, many pulled back and now seem ready to resume moving higher. Workday (NASDAQ:) and Open Text (NASDAQ:) are two of the top software stocks, which is the better buy?.Between mid-February and mid-May, software stocks underperformed as money was flowing into cyclical, financial, and energy stocks. However, the software sector is catching a bid in recent weeks with many breaking out to new highs.
 
So, investors should look to the sector as many stocks have become attractive on a valuation basis and continue to post strong earnings reports.
 
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.