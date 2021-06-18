Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Skyworks Solutions vs. Marvell: Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy?



As several industries ramp up 5G deployment for an improved internet experience and greater ability to handle intensive applications, the 5G network market is expected to witness exponential growth. This should boost the demand for services by Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:). Let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Both Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) are involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of semiconductor products and related solutions worldwide. SWKS offers circulators/isolators, wireless analog systems, voltage regulators, among other products, for use in aerospace, automotive, cellular infrastructure, and other sectors. MRVLs portfolio includes Ethernet solutions, fiber channel products, single or multiple core processors, and other related applications.

The global 5G technology market is expected to exceed a valuation of $700 billion in 2025, growing at a 70.83% CAGR from 2020. Propelled by a widespread adoption of 5G technology solutions and the expansion of telecommunications and network infrastructures, the 5G industry is set to witness strong growth this year. In fact, the need for faster communication and lower latency to tackle critical applications in healthcare and other industries should act as a catalyst to the industry’s growth. So, SWKS and MRVL are well positioned to witness robust demand for their chips, which are needed in 5G-enabled devices and technologies.

SWKS has gained 31.9% over the past year, while MRVL has returned 57.6% over the same period. Also, in terms of past six months’ performance, SWKS surpassed MRVL’s 17% performance with an 18.5% gain. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

