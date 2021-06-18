Ukraine sanctions businessman Firtash for business links to Russia military

Article content

KYIV — Ukraine’s security and defense council on Friday said it was imposing sanctions on the tycoon Dmytro Firtash for selling titanium products that allegedly end up being used by Russian military enterprises.

The secretary of the council Oleksiy Danilov said the exact nature of the sanctions would be announced separately in a presidential decree.

A spokesman for Firtash was not immediately available for comment. The council also announced sanctions against businessman Pavel Fuks, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Firtash rose to become a wealthy and influential businessman in Ukraine but has been indicted in the United States on bribery and racketeering charges. He denies wrongdoing and has fought extradition from Vienna.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed after Russia’s annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and support for separatist forces in the eastern Donbass region in a conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

Firtash was being sanctioned for “his involvement in the titanium business. There is a supply of raw materials and then … it goes to the military enterprises of the Russian Federation and we cannot allow this to continue,” Danilov said.