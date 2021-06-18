U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.58% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 1.58% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 1.31%, and the index declined 0.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which fell 0.16% or 0.47 points to trade at 302.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) fell 0.35% or 0.74 points to end at 208.71 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.41% or 0.53 points to 128.39 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 3.76% or 4.03 points to trade at 103.04 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 3.75% or 1.98 points to end at 50.83 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was down 3.53% or 12.77 points to 348.73.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Lennar Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 3.72% to 98.17, Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which was up 2.58% to settle at 565.59 and ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 1.90% to close at 318.56.

The worst performers were Globe Life Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.08% to 92.14 in late trade, Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:) which lost 5.42% to settle at 22.68 and FMC Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.07% to 112.02 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 30.41% to 8.02, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which was up 29.95% to settle at 53.50 and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 29.08% to close at 1.820.

The worst performers were Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which was down 49.79% to 7.31 in late trade, Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 39.36% to settle at 11.06 and Urban One (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.31% to 9.930 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2491 to 693 and 87 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2562 fell and 901 advanced, while 134 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.58% or 14.23 to 565.59. Shares in Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 30.41% or 1.87 to 8.02. Shares in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 29.95% or 12.33 to 53.50. Shares in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 39.36% or 7.18 to 11.06.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 16.62% to 20.70.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.65% or 11.55 to $1763.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.70% or 0.50 to hit $71.54 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.36% or 0.26 to trade at $73.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.37% to 1.1862, while USD/JPY fell 0.00% to 110.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.47% at 92.308.

