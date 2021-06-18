U.S. Southwest residents wilt under fifth day of record heat

Article content

LOS ANGELES — An extreme heat wave that has already shattered temperature records across the U.S. Southwest threatened on Friday to push power systems to the brink of failure as residents cranked up air conditioners.

California power grid operators, who have so far been able to keep the lights on, issued their latest “flex alert” for Friday, asking homeowners across the state to conserve energy in the late afternoon and evening when demand surges.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for five states – California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and parts of Colorado, warning that temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) can be dangerous.

“Very hot conditions will continue for interior areas through Saturday, followed by gradual cooling into next week. Until then, USE CAUTION as heat can be deadly! Most importantly, stay hydrated and never leave kids or pets in a hot car!!,” the National Weather Service station for Los Angeles said on Twitter.

Temperatures records have already been tied or broken in Salt Lake City, Palm Springs and elsewhere and record highs were forecast for Phoenix on Friday at 117 degrees.

“It’s miserable, you literally just don’t leave your house unless you have to,” said Hannah Knight, 20, a waitress at The Coronado coffee shop in Phoenix.