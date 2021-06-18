Taiwan allows Foxconn’s Gou, TSMC to negotiate for vaccines

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan will allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn, and TSMC to negotiate on the government’s behalf for COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman said on Friday, but warned he couldn’t guarantee success.

Taiwan is trying to speed up the arrival of the millions of vaccines it has on order as it deals with a spike in domestic cases, although infections remain comparatively low. Only around 6% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine regimen.

The government has come under pressure to allow private firms to buy vaccines, and said while it welcomes the idea and is willing to help, they have to provide proof from vaccine producers they have shots and are willing to sell them.

Speaking to reporters after Gou said he was seeking a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss his plans to buy 5 million shots from Germany’s BioNTech SE, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) wanted to donate an equal amount.

Lo said BioNTech had told Gou, who wants to make the purchase through his Yonglin Education Foundation, on Wednesday they will only sell vaccines to governments.

“A good method is for the government to, under this framework, authorize TSMC and the Yonglin Education Foundation to buy them and then donate to the government,” he said.