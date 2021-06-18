Sterling falls below $1.39, set for worst week since Sept 2020

Article content

LONDON — Sterling extended its fall against the U.S. dollar on Friday, dropping below $1.39, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish surprise and an unexpected fall in Britain’s retail sales.

The pound dropped against a strengthening dollar on Thursday after the Fed surprised markets by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

On Friday, it fell further against both the dollar and the euro. At 1449 GMT it was down 0.3% on the day at $1.3816, having touched as low as $1.3815 – its weakest since May 3. It was on track for its worst week since September 2020.

Versus the euro, it was down around 0.4% at 85.855 pence per euro, on track for a small weekly fall.

British retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops. The data did not have clear impact on the pound.

“GBPUSD remains bogged down below the 1.39 handle by a confluence of broad USD strength and a slight deterioration in near-term data,” said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

“The limited impact of the data on sterling is largely because retail sales volumes remain above pre-pandemic levels and a shift in consumption patterns towards services after the May 17th reopening was always likely.”