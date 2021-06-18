Soccer-UEFA say it has contingency plan for Euro 2020 final By Reuters

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – UEFA says it has a contingency plan to replace Wembley as the host for the final of Euro 2020 unless the British government agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules.

Tournament organisers have been in negotiations with the government after it postponed plans to end COVID-19 restrictions on June 21.

The Times newspaper reported on Friday that Budapest was the alternative venue being considered if Wembley was not able to accept travelling supporters.

The London stadium is scheduled to host both semi-finals and the final.

“There is always a contingency plan but we are confident that the final week (of matches) will be held in London,” UEFA said in a statement.

