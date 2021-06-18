Runtime Verification Raises $5.3M for Better Blockchain Security By CoinQuora

Runtime Verification Raises $5.3M for Better Blockchain Security
  • Runtime Verification has raised $5.3 million to advance blockchain security.
  • Major companies took part in the round, validating the Runtime Verification’s offerings.
  • The company is looking forward to grow globally, especially in the APAC region.

Security Audit firm Runtime Verification has just closed its funding round to push blockchain security. The IOSG Ventures-led investment round raised $5.3 million from notable companies.

The round was attended by many significant firms including Fenbushi Capital, Maven 11, Borderless Capital (Algorand), cFund (), Hypersphere (Polkadot), Elrond Research, as well as Tezos Foundation.

Most importantly, the fundraiser confirmed the nee…

