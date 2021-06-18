ORBS Token Is Now Available on 1inch Exchange By CoinQuora



ORBS Token Is Now Available on 1inch Exchange



1inch now lists ORBS tokens on its platform.

1inch enables high liquidity, low slippage, and offers the best exchange rates.

Orbs connected to 1inch will help users navigate the swapping alternatives lists.

The most popular and efficient DEX aggregators — 1inch, now lists ORBS tokens on its platform. More so, 1inch allows access to the most liquidity, lowest slippage, and best exchange rates.

Normally, the 1inch protocol offers aggregation information services on exchange protocols and networks. Even more, the main focus of the protocol is the 1inch v3 smart contract. This performs runtime verification of transaction execution, and the Pathfinder algorithm, which identifies the best trading paths across multiple markets. However, consider taking gas costs into account.

Notably, 1inch has executed transactions worth over $50 billion in total volume, with over 240k total users and 2.3M in total trades. 1inch is connected to 3 networks such as , Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon ecosystems with over 88 liquidity sources.

