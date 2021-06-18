Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Director Election Results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content
CALGARY, Alberta — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 17, 2021, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:
NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Rick Skauge
971,363
99.82%
1,742
0.18%
Craig Skauge
966,530
99.32%
6,575
0.68%
Gerard Janssen
971,529
99.84%
1,576
0.16%
Brian Newman
971,507
99.84%
1,598
0.16%
Diana Wolfe
970,963
99.78%
2,142
0.22%
Antony Balasubramanian
971,929
99.88%
1,176
0.12%
Anthony Lanzl
971,929
99.88%
1,176
0.12%
In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
871,401
99.57%
397
0.43%
About Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.
Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005554/en/
Contacts
Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Barnard, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 261-0900
Fax: (403) 265-1455
#distro