Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Director Election Results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 17, 2021, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent Rick Skauge 971,363 99.82% 1,742 0.18% Craig Skauge 966,530 99.32% 6,575 0.68% Gerard Janssen 971,529 99.84% 1,576 0.16% Brian Newman 971,507 99.84% 1,598 0.16% Diana Wolfe 970,963 99.78% 2,142 0.22% Antony Balasubramanian 971,929 99.88% 1,176 0.12% Anthony Lanzl 971,929 99.88% 1,176 0.12%

In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent 871,401 99.57% 397 0.43%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer

Gerhard Barnard, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 261-0900

Fax: (403) 265-1455

