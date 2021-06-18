Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Director Election Results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 17, 2021, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Rick Skauge

971,363

99.82%

1,742

0.18%

Craig Skauge

966,530

99.32%

6,575

0.68%

Gerard Janssen

971,529

99.84%

1,576

0.16%

Brian Newman

971,507

99.84%

1,598

0.16%

Diana Wolfe

970,963

99.78%

2,142

0.22%

Antony Balasubramanian

971,929

99.88%

1,176

0.12%

Anthony Lanzl

971,929

99.88%

1,176

0.12%

In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

871,401

99.57%

397

0.43%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

Contacts

Olympia Financial Group Inc.
Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Barnard, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 261-0900
Fax: (403) 265-1455

