OLB Group helps minor league baseball teams connect with fans By StockNews



OLB Group helps minor league baseball teams connect with fans



Convenience and safety are top priorities for sports team operators.Next spring, three minor league baseball teams operated by National Sports Services will be welcoming fans back into the stands. Players from Indiana’s Lafayette Aviator, Pennsylvania’s Johnstown Millrats and The Spartanburgers of South Carolina will take to the field to swing for the fences and belt home runs again.

Behind the scenes, National Sports Services is re-examining the ways that fans will be buying tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, team jerseys and pennants. With safety and convenience in mind, NSS’s goal is to provide the best fan experience possible. To ensure that the season opens without a hitch, NSS has made the strategic decision to partner with a company called The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) so that operations at the box office, stadium and online can all work together seamlessly.

The OLB Group is also helping each of the three teams analyze ticket and merchandise sales data in order to create custom promotional and marketing campaigns that will attract more fans.

