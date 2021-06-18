Oil Rebounds With Signs of Spreading Global Demand Recovery

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil is poised for a fourth straight weekly gain with optimism growing around a global demand recovery.

Futures in New York climbed as much as 1.6% on Friday, recovering from Thursday’s broad selloff in commodities with the Federal Reserve planning to raise interest rates. Oil is on track for its longest streak of weekly gains since December.

Strong U.S. demand growth is being passed on to Europe and emerging markets, where India is also starting to show improvements, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In a Bloomberg Television interview on Friday, Energy Aspects Ltd.’s Amrita Sen said the oil market could see an “incredibly” tight summer, and earlier this week, Morgan Stanley boosted its crude price forecasts. At the same time, prices are continuing to be supported by OPEC+ producers’ discipline in returning supply to the market.

“Certainly, whatever the Fed said isn’t going to change much of the supply-demand fundamentals and it isn’t going to change OPEC policy, at least over the next six months,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Oil has rallied this year with widespread vaccinations boosting demand, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies cautiously return shuttered supply to the market. Meanwhile, shale producers in the oil-rich Permian Basin are holding back. The U.S. is pumping about 1.9 million fewer barrels a day since Covid-19 caused prices to tumble last year, a reduction that’s bigger than Nigeria and Venezuela’s production combined.