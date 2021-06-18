Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish

Article content

MELBOURNE/TOKYO — Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Friday as the U.S. dollar soared on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States, but they were on track to finish the week little changed and only slightly off multi-year highs.

Brent crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.6%, at $72.61 a barrel as of 0551 GMT, extending a 1.8% decline on Thursday. The contract is heading for its first weekly loss in four week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $70.65 a barrel, after retreating 1.5% on Thursday. WTI is also heading for a first weekly drop in four weeks.

On Wednesday, Brent settled at its highest price since April 2019 while WTI settled at its highest since October 2018.

The dollar has rocketed in the two sessions since the U.S. Federal Reserve projected possible rate hikes in 2023, earlier than market watchers previously expected. A rising dollar makes oil more expensive in other currencies, curbing demand.

“The recent movement of oil in the short-term is more likely related to the USD strength that was seen in the past two sessions,” said Kelvin Wong, market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore.

Still, “I do not see as a big shift in terms of demand/supply dynamics.”