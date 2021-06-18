Nvidia Extends Gains After BofA Raises Price Target By Investing.com

Investing.com – Nvidia (NASDAQ:) shares extended the weeks’ gains by another 3% Friday as the chip maker attracted another price target increase, this time from BofA.

Analysts are bullish on chip makers, and particularly Nvidia, as companies and individuals adjust to a hybrid work-personal life environment with surging demand for laptops, mobile devices, cloud services and data centers.   

BofA (NYSE:) analyst Vivek Arya raised the target to $900, a 17% upside from the current level of $769.57. He reiterated his buy rating on the stock.

Arya’s target price is a Street high, surpassing Jefferies’ (NYSE:)’ Mark Lipacis’ $854 peg given a day earlier.

According to Arya’s note, rising adoption of AI and expanding use-cases can help Nvidia double its content and treble sales from data centers over time.

Thursday, Cleveland Research analyst Chandler Converse initiated coverage of the stock with a buy.

Nvidia has guided for fiscal 2022 second quarter revenue to come at $6.30 billion with plus or minus 2% variation.

