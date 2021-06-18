NFL Star’s Dinner With Accused Inside-Trader Cost Him $150,000

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Former National Football League first-round pick Corey Liuget says a celebration dinner over a contract extension with accused inside trader Donald Blakstad ended up costing him $150,000.

Liuget told a federal jury in Manhattan he first met Blakstad at Greystone Steakhouse in San Diego — where Japanese Wagyu steaks go for $26 an ounce — and the investment fund owner pitched a proposal for Midcontental Petroleum. Liuget went on to invest $150,000 and said he hasn’t seen a penny of it since.

Blakstad is on trial accused of leading a multimillion dollar insider-trading ring and defrauding investors. Prosecutors claim Blakstad used investors’ money to pay his personal expenses.

In 2015, Liuget signed a five-year contract extension with the then-San Diego Chargers, who had picked him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, for more than $50 million. He said he and his financial adviser went out to celebrate and met Blakstad and some others at the steakhouse.

Blakstad talked up Midcontinental Petroleum, explaining that laws California may implement would be a boon for renewable energy and that the company was working on an energy storage project, Liuget told the jury. A prospectus for the investment that Liuget read excerpts from described the investment funds as being used for business related to the oil and gas industry.