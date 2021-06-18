Mexico’s president sees return to pre-pandemic GDP by 3rd quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expects that by the third quarter the Mexican economy will reach pre-pandemic levels, after gross domestic product contracted by some 8.5% last year due to the fallout of the coronavirus.
“Without a doubt, by the third quarter of this year we will already be (at the levels) we were before the pandemic,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference.
Mexico’s economy grew 24.8% in May compared with the same month last year, as a recovery from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
If the preliminary estimate is confirmed, May’s activity was only about 0.4% behind the level reached in February 2020, the last full month before pandemic-related restrictions began to hit the economy, according to an index compiled by INEGI.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) economist Alberto Ramos forecast Mexico’s GDP would firm to 6.0% in 2021, “with risk skewed towards a higher print.”
Ramos based his forecast on the strong performance of the economy in fourth quarter, additional expansion in the first quarter and expectations for a “gradual but steady progress on the COVID vaccination front and strong external demand for the remainder of 2021.”
