Mark Cuban Wants DeFi Regulation After His Invested Token Collapsed By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Mark Cuban Wants DeFi Regulation After His Invested Token Collapsed



Mark Cuban has called for DeFi and stablecoin regulation after losing money.

As the Iron Finance token which Cuban invested collapsed from $64 to zero.

Currently, the stablecoin sector is under the spotlight from US lawmakers.

Shark Tank star, DeFi proponent, and Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has called for decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoin regulation after losing money, as the token he invested collapsed from $64 to zero.

Cuban invested in the partially collateralized stablecoin project Iron Finance. However, the token is subject to a historical bank run, which resulted in the price of the IRON stablecoin moving off peg. More so, Iron’s native token TITAN dropped by almost 100% over two days from it’s all-time high of $64.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora