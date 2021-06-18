Love, Victor Cast Plays Who’s Who

Last week, Season 2 of Love, Victor finally dropped on Hulu and lemme just say it was well worth the wait.
And to celebrate, we invited Michael Cimino, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Rachel Hilson, Mason Gooding, Bebe Wood, and Anthony Turpel to play an exciting game of Who’s Who!
Just in case you needed any more reasons to freaking adore this cast, I give you this video:
So, who’s the least like their Love, Victor character?
Who’s most likely to throw a raging house party?
Who’s most likely to accidentally like an old picture on their crush’s Instagram?
And who’s the best at doing impressions of the other cast members?
Be sure to watch Season 2 of Love, Victor streaming on Hulu now!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!