LME copper eyes biggest weekly drop in 15 mths on China sale plan, dollar

Article content

HANOI — London copper prices were set on Friday for their biggest weekly fall since March 2020 as the dollar firmed on the prospect of U.S. interest rate hikes and after China announced a plan to sell part of its reserves of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8% at $9,242.50 a tonne by 0710 GMT, pushing its loss for the week to 7.6% and putting it on track for its steepest weekly fall since March last year, when the coronavirus hit demand.

The most traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to 66,960 yuan ($10,394) a tonne, its lowest since April 15, before paring some losses to close at 67,260 yuan a tonne, still down 2.6%.

The dollar was headed for its biggest weekly gain in nearly nine months as investors scrambled to price in a sooner-than-expected ending to extraordinary U.S. monetary stimulus in the days after a surprise shift in tone from the Federal Reserve.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

“Metals were suffering from equity markets that started to fall, and tapering and potential rises in interest rates unnerving investors,” said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.