JPMorgan keeps cautious emerging market calls after hawkish Fed shift By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan (NYSE:) said it was sticking with its cautious emerging market recommendations on Friday following this week’s hawkish Federal Reserve meeting, though the “sleepy summer” it had previously predicted might now be at risk.

“As we were not positioned for a summer carry trade in local rates or FX — we are underweight EM rates and market weight (neutral) EM FX — we are not adjusting recommendations at this stage,” JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

“EM markets had been gearing up for a summer of low-volatility carry with a grind better in recent weeks, so the somewhat hawkish Fed shift has put this at risk.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR