JPMmorgan, Citibank, six others cleared for next bond sale

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Nomura, Unicredit (MI:), Credit Agricole (OTC:), JPMorgan (NYSE:), Citibank, Barclays (LON:), Bank of America (NYSE:) and Deutsche Bank (DE:) can take part in the next syndicated debt sale backing the European Commission’s up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, a Commission source said on Friday.
The EU executive is still assessing the other two banks banned from bond sale, the source said.
