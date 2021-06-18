Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.19% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.92% or 675.0 points to trade at 12075.0 at the close. Meanwhile, SUMCO Corp. (T:) added 3.16% or 84.0 points to end at 2741.0 and Konami Corp. (T:) was up 2.79% or 190.0 points to 7010.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nippon Yusen K.K (T:), which fell 7.69% or 430.0 points to trade at 5160.0 at the close. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) declined 6.73% or 250.0 points to end at 3465.0 and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 5.72% or 38.0 points to 626.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2586 to 977 and 192 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.10.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.28% or 0.20 to $70.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.47% or 0.34 to hit $72.74 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.81% or 14.35 to trade at $1789.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.17% to 110.01, while EUR/JPY fell 0.20% to 130.93.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 91.968.