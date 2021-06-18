Japan Inc joins COVID-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese corporate giants are joining the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination effort ahead of the Olympic Games as the government struggles to meet its inoculation targets amid fears of a resurgence of infections.

Thousands of corporations from Toyota Motor Corp to telecom and investing outfit SoftBank Group Corp are setting up clinics in a massive private-sector vaccination drive which will begin in earnest on Monday.

The campaign, launched with the government’s backing, takes added urgency with the start of the Tokyo Olympics just over a month away and fears that the influx of visitors could cause a resurgence in infections.

So far, more than 2,300 companies have applied to open vaccination centers that will give shots to about 11 million people, mainly their employees, family members and nearby residents.

“Hopefully, vaccination at the corporations will help us speed up the inoculation process,” said Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the vaccine push.

“With the number of applications from the corporations, I think we can reach 1 million (doses a day) by the end of this month.”

Hitting that daily rate will be critical to achieving Japan’s vaccination goals, namely getting shots to all the elderly by the end of July and the rest of the adult population by November at the latest.