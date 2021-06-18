iTrustCapital Leverages Coinbase Custody to Fortify Fund Security By CoinQuora



iTrustCapital Leverages Coinbase Custody to Fortify Fund Security



iTrustCapital, the world’s largest crypto IRA investment platform, has announced it will be taking steps to enhance its existing security protocols by integrating with Coinbase Custody. The company, which recently passed the $1 billion assets on platform milestone, provides qualified IRA and 401k retirement funds 24/7 access to cryptocurrencies and precious metals through its IRS compliant platform. The move comes as the value of the cryptocurrency markets has surged over recent months, putting more responsibility on operators to safeguard funds against attacks.

Despite the recent market downturn, enthusiasm for and cryptocurrencies as a long-term store of value hasn’t been dampened. Nevertheless, increased adoption calls on operators to rise to the challenge, including staying ahead of the curve when it comes to cybersecurity. According to security firm Slowmist, nearly $15 billion of cryptocurrencies have been lost to hackers over time, representing 0.88% of the total market cap of cryptocurrencies in June 2021.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora