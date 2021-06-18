iTrustCapital Leverages Coinbase Custody to Fortify Fund Security By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

iTrustCapital Leverages Coinbase Custody to Fortify Fund Security

iTrustCapital, the world’s largest crypto IRA investment platform, has announced it will be taking steps to enhance its existing security protocols by integrating with Coinbase Custody. The company, which recently passed the $1 billion assets on platform milestone, provides qualified IRA and 401k retirement funds 24/7 access to cryptocurrencies and precious metals through its IRS compliant platform. The move comes as the value of the cryptocurrency markets has surged over recent months, putting more responsibility on operators to safeguard funds against attacks.

Despite the recent market downturn, enthusiasm for and cryptocurrencies as a long-term store of value hasn’t been dampened. Nevertheless, increased adoption calls on operators to rise to the challenge, including staying ahead of the curve when it comes to cybersecurity. According to security firm Slowmist, nearly $15 billion of cryptocurrencies have been lost to hackers over time, representing 0.88% of the total market cap of cryptocurrencies in June 2021.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR