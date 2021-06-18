Is Gilead a Great Value Stock Right Now? By StockNews



Is Gilead a Great Value Stock Right Now?



Biotech company Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:) has been on investors’ radar as the developer of Remdesivir, one of the most effective drugs for treating COVID-19. Despite Remdesivir’s commercial success and the stock’s 15.4% year-to-date returns, it remains undervalued concerning its growth potential, given its extensive cancer drug pipeline. Will the company be able to commercialize its pipeline candidates to generate massive returns soon? Read more to find out.Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has been one of the popular stocks in the biopharmaceutical industry since late last year, owing to the success of its COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. The stock gained 15.4% year-to-date, outperforming the benchmark Nasdaq Biotechnology index’s 5% returns.

Apart from expanding the production and market reach of its highly coveted drug, GILD has been developing a portfolio of cancer drugs. With impressive clinical trial results of these drug candidates and continued demand for its commercially available products, GILD’s growth trajectory is likely to keep accelerating. Given the company’s growth potential, the stock looks undervalued at the current price level. In terms of non-GAAP forward P/E, GILD is currently trading at 9.52x, 60.8% higher than the industry average of 24.28x. Its non-GAAP forward PEG ratio of 1.91 is 3.8% higher than the industry average of 1.98. Also, its forward Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow ratios of 3.42 and 8.22 compare with industry averages of 7.98 and 18.91, respectively. So, it could be a perfect value pick right now.

Here’s what could shape GILD’s performance in the near term:

