Is Amazon is Setting Up for a Big Move? By StockNews



Is Amazon is Setting Up for a Big Move?



Amazon.com (AMZN) has been trading in a sideways range for almost a year. The stock has formed a key resistance level and a level of support. The stock is expected to either break through its resistance or fall through its support. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:) is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators. The company’s offerings also include Amazon Web Services’ cloud computing, storage, database, advertising services, and co-branded credit cards.

The company has been gaining on more Prime subscriptions, which were driven by the coronavirus-led spike in online orders. In addition, AMZN is seeing strong adoption of AWS through expanding its AWS services portfolio. The company is also benefiting from its devices strategy as Alexa powered Echo devices are selling well.

AMZN has a solid balance sheet with a current ratio of 1.1 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8. Management is also highly efficient with a return on equity of 26%. In the most recent quarter, earnings soared 215% year over year and sales jumped 43.8%. Analysts forecast a 29.5% year over year rise in sales and 19.10% rise in earnings for the current quarter.

