Indonesia’s rupiah eases, stocks whacked as virus cases mount

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jun 17, 2021  •  16 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Indonesia’s rupiah hovered near a

one-month low and stocks slid 1% on Friday as rising COVID-19

cases continued to erode risk sentiment, while investors across

the region further digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish

signals this week.

The rupiah weakened for the fifth straight session

and fell as much as 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia (BI) held

its benchmark rate at a record low and pledged to ensure the

currency remained stable.

Jakarta’s stock index shed 1.2% and was set to post

its first weekly drop in four after Indonesia on Thursday

reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since

late-January.

The rupiah has rallied more than 2% since April but was set

to lose more than 1% this week. Analysts believe BI will hold on

rates this year, but spiking infections and the Fed’s indication

of raising rates earlier could heap pressure on the currency.

“Going forward, given subdued inflation pressures and the

nascent recovery, we expect Bank Indonesia to keep the policy

rate unchanged this year,” Goldman Sachs analysts said.

“However, we view risks around BI policy as skewed in a

hawkish direction, particularly if further Fed communications or

upside U.S. data surprises cause FX market pressures to

intensify.”

Currencies across the rest of emerging Asia remained mixed,

though South Korea’s won fell for the fifth

consecutive day.

The Fed’s sudden turn on Wednesday revitalized the dollar

and U.S. Treasury yields, diminishing the attraction of emerging

market currencies for carry trade – whereby investors borrow

low-yielding currencies and convert them to buy assets where

returns are higher.

Morgan Stanley analysts recommended cashing out of long

positions in many Asian currencies, including the rupiah and the

Malaysian ringgit, and held a bearish view after the Fed

readout.

“The most important reason why we have been recommending

carry trades in Asia was a patient/dovish Fed… Now the

conditions have changed materially on the back of a hawkish

surprise from the Fed,” they said in a note.

Riskier currencies, such as those of emerging markets,

thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit

from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal

for carry trade.

Taiwan’s dollar inched 0.1% lower and stock

advanced marginally after its central bank on Thursday stood pat

on interest rates but hiked the island’s growth outlook for the

year.

Recently high-flying Philippine shares extended

losses from the previous day and gave up 0.4%, despite its

central bank’s assertion on Thursday that it had enough measures

to counter any macroeconomic fallout from the Fed’s policy

shift.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 5.8 basis

points at 6.534%.

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include MegaPower

Makmur, Mulia Industrindo and Bank IBK

Indonesia, all down 7%.

** In the Philippines, top losers are Metropolitan Bank and

Trust down 2.9%, Puregold Price Club down

2.1% and JG Summit Holdings down 2.1%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0337 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.01 -6.31 0.31 6.06

China +0.08 +1.31 -0.38 1.13

India +0.00 -1.37 0.00 12.23

Indonesia -0.24 -2.40 -1.00 0.48

Malaysia -0.05 -2.90 0.12 -3.35

Philippines +0.23 -0.64 -0.22 -3.73

S.Korea -0.09 -4.00 0.21 13.86

Singapore +0.22 -1.39 -0.29 10.04

Taiwan -0.12 +2.47 -0.17 17.85

Thailand +0.16 -4.43 -0.13 11.47

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR