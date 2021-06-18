Indonesia’s rupiah eases, stocks whacked as virus cases mount

Article content

Indonesia’s rupiah hovered near a

one-month low and stocks slid 1% on Friday as rising COVID-19

cases continued to erode risk sentiment, while investors across

the region further digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish

signals this week.

The rupiah weakened for the fifth straight session

and fell as much as 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia (BI) held

its benchmark rate at a record low and pledged to ensure the

currency remained stable.

Jakarta’s stock index shed 1.2% and was set to post

its first weekly drop in four after Indonesia on Thursday

reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since

late-January.

The rupiah has rallied more than 2% since April but was set

to lose more than 1% this week. Analysts believe BI will hold on

rates this year, but spiking infections and the Fed’s indication

of raising rates earlier could heap pressure on the currency.

“Going forward, given subdued inflation pressures and the

nascent recovery, we expect Bank Indonesia to keep the policy

rate unchanged this year,” Goldman Sachs analysts said.

“However, we view risks around BI policy as skewed in a

hawkish direction, particularly if further Fed communications or

upside U.S. data surprises cause FX market pressures to