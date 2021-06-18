India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.05%, while the index gained 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.33% or 47.45 points to trade at 694.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) added 2.79% or 113.20 points to end at 4167.10 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.70% or 65.20 points to 2482.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.88% or 4.85 points to trade at 120.25 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 3.78% or 5.75 points to end at 146.40 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 3.70% or 25.75 points to 670.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which rose 2.64% to 2480.75, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.61% to settle at 4164.95 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.93% to close at 538.90.

The worst performers were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.72% to 120.35 in late trade, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which lost 3.16% to settle at 113.55 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.80% to 233.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1223 to 483 and 29 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1945 fell and 1120 advanced, while 128 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.70% or 65.20 to 2482.90. Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.64% or 63.85 to 2480.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.21% to 14.7975.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.97% or 17.15 to $1791.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.38% or 0.27 to hit $70.77 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.56% or 0.41 to trade at $72.67 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.37% to 73.891, while EUR/INR fell 0.28% to 88.0475.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 91.888.

