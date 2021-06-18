Hydro-Rich Chinese City Is Said to Clamp Down on Crypto Mining

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A Chinese city with abundant hydropower is said to have begun a sweeping clampdown on crypto mining firms this week, following an earlier ban from the central government on such activities.

At least one Bitcoin miner was told by an official with the Ya’an city government that the city promised the provincial authorities it would root out all Bitcoin and Ether mining operations within one year, said a person with knowledge of the situation.

Authorities of Ya’an in the southwestern province of Sichuan pledged at a Thursday meeting to screen and “rectify” all Bitcoin mining firms within its jurisdiction, blockchain news platform PANews reported. Some miners were notified by their power suppliers that all power plants in their area will be closed until further notice for “self-inspections,” according to the report.

A person who answered a Ya’an government media-inquiry line said he is not aware of the matter.

The clampdown appears to be widening across the province. Power companies owned by the central and provincial governments in Sichuan must immediately stop supplying electricity to crypto mining projects, China Business News reported Friday, citing a notice issued by the province’s economic planning agency and energy administration.