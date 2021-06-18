HempFusion Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Article content

DENVER — HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announces that it has promoted Maria Leal, the Company’s Vice President and Controller, to Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Leal holds a CPA and an MBA and has a strong track record in financial management having served in various senior financial accounting positions during her more than 20-year career. Ms. Leal has been with HempFusion since July 2019 and has been instrumental in all financial reporting aspects for the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Bruce Valentine for his service to HempFusion and wish him well in all future endeavors. Mr. Valentine stepped down as Chief Financial Officer effective June 16, 2021, due to the unexpected passing of his mother and the resulting duties that have arisen.

“On behalf of the Company and the employees of HempFusion, we send our deepest condolences to Bruce and his family for their loss,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion. “I would like to thank Bruce for his contributions to the Company. The Board has begun a process to appoint a successor to Mr. Valentine and a further announcement will be made in due course. In the meantime, the Board has full confidence that Ms. Leal will succeed in shepherding HempFusion’s finance and accounting functions. She has been an integral part of the development and implementation of the financial planning and accounting functions over the past several years.”