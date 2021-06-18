Heatwave bakes U.S. Southwest for fifth day as power grids hold up

Article content

The U.S. Southwest baked under an unrelenting heatwave for a fifth day on Friday, putting power systems to the test as more records were expected to be broken before a moderating trend sets in next week.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for five states – California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and part of Colorado – where the heat has been extreme even for a region where temperatures often exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

“Every year it’s hot in the Southwest,” said meteorologist Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. “It just seems to be more newsworthy when you have temperatures of 115 or so day after day. It’s pretty hot.”

Among the cities where record highs were forecast on Friday was Phoenix at 117 degrees (47 degrees Celsius).

“It’s miserable, you literally just don’t leave your house unless you have to,” said Hannah Knight, 20, a server at The Coronado coffee shop in Phoenix.

The coffee shop has an outdoor dining area but “when it reaches over 110 (degrees Fahrenheit), there’s no way to make it comfortable,” she said.

RECORD POWER DEMAND

The heatwave stressed power systems in Texas and California this week, but they withstood the record demand.