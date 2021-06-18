Has the Doge had its day? Dogecoin interest cools By Cointelegraph

Has the Doge had its day? Dogecoin interest cools
Dogecoin (DOGE) hogged the spotlight on a tightly crowded stage throughout most of 2021, as (BTC) and the wider cryptocurrency market climbed to new all-time highs.
Fueled by the social media flirtation of an eccentric billionaire, and the coordinated efforts of strategic Reddit traders, Dogecoin’s value increased 15,000% since the turn of the year when it peaked in early May.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.