Gold heads for worst week in 15 months on Fed’s hawkish turn

Gold prices rose on Friday but were set for their worst week since March 2020 after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn lifted the dollar and dented the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $1,781.96 per ounce by 0528 GMT but was down 5% for the week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,782.70.

It was the Fed reversal in policy outlook that triggered the drop in gold prices, said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir, adding “the reaction in gold has been somewhat overdone.”

“Despite the current high-growth, inflationary environment, the proposed Fed rate hikes are not expected to set in for at least another 18 months. So after a little bit more weakness here, gold prices will regroup and push higher,” Meir said.

The Fed on Wednesday signaled it would be considering whether to taper its asset purchase program meeting by meeting and brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023.

Following hawkish comments from Fed officials, the dollar jumped to a two-month high and was on track for its best week in nearly nine months.

Though gold is considered as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates will reduce its appeal as they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding the metal.