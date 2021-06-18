GHPEX Announces the Launch of its BTC and ETH Hash Card By CoinQuora



© Reuters GHPEX Announces the Launch of its BTC and ETH Hash Card



GHPEX launches its BTC and ETH Hash Card.

The exchange is dedicated to the hashpower spot market, futures trading, etc.

It offers convenient short-term and long-term cloud mining plans.

Global Hashpower Exchange (GHPEX), a leading hashpower exchange, offers the first-ever platform to trade hashpower futures. GHPEX is reportedly offering traders a number of options to choose from trading hashpower that delivers BTC or ETH with a monthly contract.

Of note, Hashpower or ‘hashing power’ is the power that your computer uses to run and solve different hashing algorithms. Wherein, these algorithms are used for generating new crypto and allowing transactions between them. Another term for this process is also ‘mining’.

According to GHPEX, they have gained a deep understanding of crypto mining and the crypto market over the past three years. Consequently, t…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora