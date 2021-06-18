Germany’s 50Hertz says power reform a top priority for next government

Article content

FRANKFURT — Tougher climate targets have made it more urgent for Germany’s next government to revamp energy regulations to protect the stability of power supplies and encourage much-needed investments, grid operator 50Hertz said on Friday.

“Bringing forward climate targets has become a game changer for transmission grid operators because we have to handle more system swings as conventional power goes offline,” said chief executive Stefan Kapferer in a call with reporters.

“Given new gas capacity takes between four and seven years to materialize, the new government’s term will be decisive for whether we get a good framework for investors in time.”

Germany goes to the polls in September and the current government has just raised carbon-curbing targets for 2030. Energy and industry firms must switch to wind and solar power more quickly, while nuclear and coal are being phased out under a goal for carbon neutrality in 2045.

That will pose challenges for grid operators tasked with keeping the system in balance and avoiding blackouts.

A study prepared for 50Hertz by consultants Consentec found that 55 gigawatts (GW) of coal and nuclear capacity will be lost by 2030, leaving Germany with 55 GW of firm – meaning non-variable – capacity, mostly gas.