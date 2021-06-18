Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.78% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.78%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 1.78%, while the index declined 0.58%, and the index declined 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vonovia SE (DE:), which rose 0.30% or 0.16 points to trade at 53.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) added 0.03% or 0.020 points to end at 70.160 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was down 0.03% or 0.050 points to 144.150 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:), which fell 5.19% or 4.91 points to trade at 89.69 at the close. Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 4.40% or 1.495 points to end at 32.445 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 3.61% or 1.940 points to 51.780.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.60% to 33.93, Rational AG (DE:) which was up 3.09% to settle at 733.20 and Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which gained 1.96% to close at 106.80.

The worst performers were Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.61% to 123.65 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 4.29% to settle at 134.950 and K&S AG (DE:) which was down 3.72% to 11.130 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.91% to 91.700, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 3.60% to settle at 33.93 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.65% to close at 77.350.

The worst performers were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.40% to 32.445 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 4.29% to settle at 134.950 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 2.94% to 21.810 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 509 to 180 and 63 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 17.24% to 21.56.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.06% or 1.15 to $1775.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.00% or 0.71 to hit $71.75 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.62% or 0.45 to trade at $73.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.23% to 1.1879, while EUR/GBP rose 0.50% to 0.8594.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.34% at 92.188.