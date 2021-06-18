German government bond yield falls, Fed in the background

Article content

MILAN — German bond yields edged lower on Friday, tracking moves in U.S. borrowing costs, and analysts expect the adverse reaction of euro zone bond prices to a hawkish policy meeting of the Federal Reserve this week to prove short-lived.

The U.S. curve flattened after an initial spike in yields on Thursday, as some investors appeared to have been caught flat-footed by the Fed comments. Investors who had been betting on yield curve steepening after the Fed statements scrambled to cover those trades.

The U.S. 10-year government bond yield was down 1.5 basis points at 1.5% in early London trade.

“The eurozone government market will be in a wait-and-see mode today, with an eye on U.S. Treasury yields,” said Andrea Ponti, co-head of fixed income portfolio management at Kairos Partners.

“But after yesterday’s bond selloff, the focus is shifting to the ECB’s ultra-dovish stance, with investors not forecasting any bond-buying tapering discussion before the fall,” he added.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point to 0.2%.

According to Unicredit analysts, “after a turbulent week, we expect the next several days to see a modest increase in U.S. real rates, to which EGB yields should remain rather immune.”