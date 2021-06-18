German government bond yield falls, Fed in the background

Article content

MILAN — German government bond yields fell on Friday tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, with analysts expecting the adverse reaction on bond prices of the hawkish tone of the Federal Reserve this week to be short-lived.

The U.S. curve flattened after an initial spike in yields on Thursday, as some investors appeared to have been caught flat-footed by the Fed comments. Investors who had been betting on yield curve steepening after the Fed statements scrambled to cover those trades.

U.S. 10-year government bond yield fell 3 basis points to 1.48% in London trade.

“Eurozone government market will be in a wait-and-see mode today, with an eye on U.S. Treasury yields,” Andrea Ponti, co-head fixed income portfolio management at Kairos Partners, said.

“But after yesterday’s bond selloff, the focus is shifting on the ECB ultra-dovish stance, with investor not forecasting any tapering discussion before the fall,” he added.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, was down 2 basis points to -0.21%.

The first bond backing the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund issued on Wednesday continued to outperform the same maturity Bund, with yields falling 5 bps to 0.043%.

Unicredit analysts said that “after a turbulent week, we expect the next several days to see a modest increase in U.S. real rates, to which Euro zone government bond yields should remain rather immune.”